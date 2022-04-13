FULL TEXT: Supreme Court ruling on injunction against Assin North MP

General News of Wednesday, 13 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Supreme Court of Ghana by a majority decision on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, granted an injunction against Member of Parliament for Assin North James Gyakye Quayson.



The court by a 5-2 majority decision upheld that the embattled MP must cease holding himself as legislative representative of the people of Assin North until the determination of a substantive matter on his status.



The court agreed by a majority decision with Michael Ankomah Nimfah, the private citizen who filed the application that James Gyekye Quayson cannot continue to stay in parliament despite a High Court judgement that annulled his election.



Michael Nimfah's application added that the embattled MP's continuous stay contravened the 1992 constitution and was not fair to the people of Assin North.



The seven-member panel who heard the case were; Justices Jones Dotse, Agnes Dordzie, Nene Amegatcher, Mariama Owusu, Gertrude Torkonoo, Prof Henrietta Mensah Bonsu and Emmanuel Y. Kulendi.



In reaching its final decision on the injunction application, two members of the panel, Justices Agnes Dordzie and Nene Amegatcher, both took a dissenting view on granting the injunction to bar the embattled MP.



However, Justices Jones Dotse, Mariama Owusu, Gertrude Torkonoo, Prof Henrietta Mensah Bonsu and Emmanuel Y. Kulendi, forming a majority, granted the injunction.



Read the certified true copy of the Supreme Court’s ruling below:



