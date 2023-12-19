FULL TEXT: Supreme Court judgment on ownership of 72K acres of Accra lands

General News of Tuesday, 19 December 2023

The Supreme Court of Ghana (SC) affirmed its judgment that the Numo Nmashie Family of Teshie in the Greater Accra are not the owners of 70 villages, which occupy over 72,000 acres of lands in the region.



The court ordered the Lands Commission to expunge all registrations and certificates issued to the Numo Nmashie Family of Teshie, and the Tetteh Olewolon Family, in respect of the 72,000 acres.



The panel that made the judgment had Justice Jones Victor Mawulorm Dotse, as the presiding judge, with Justices Issifu Imoro Tanko Amadu, Nene Abayateye Ofoe Amegatcher, Avril Lovelace-Johnson and Emmanuel Yonny Kulendi, as members.



The Supreme Court in its order clarified that persons who have bought lands in the 70 villages from the two families should not be evicted.



It said that persons who bought lands from these families are just to recognize the new owner of the lands as its landlord.



The clarification by the Supreme Court was an affirmation of its judgment dated March 22, 2023, in favour of the Boi Stool and 13 others.



The villages affected include Peduase, Obuom, Nsakye, Agyemanti, Brotrease, Danfa, Adoteiman, Otinibi, Malidzano, Okyrekomfo Kotei, Taboadidi, Ayim, Adenkrebi, Abefia, Ayimensa, Kweiman, Odonkorkurom and Kwadwokurom.



Others are Otiakurum, Otopram, Brekusu, Kponko, Dedekurom, Sesemi, Teiman, Papao, Ogbodzo, Adaman, Mpehuasem, Otinshi, Otanor, La-Bawaleshie, Tesa, Adjiringano, Okpoi Gonno, Manmormo, Oshiyie, Amanfro, Bobamase, Abokobi, Nyamekurom, Oyarifa and Ogoha.



The rest are Ajangote, Akpomang, Boi, Pantang, Sempene, Frafraha, Apenkwa, Abladdzei, Ankome, Ashonman, Agbogba, Adenta, Otuwa, Madina, Nkwantanang, Ashale-Botwe, Atwuo-Okuman, Martey Tsuru, Gbatsuma, Okpegon, Ablekuma, Odediben, Agbleshia, Alegon, Mangoase, Teshie and Kpeshie Ridge.



