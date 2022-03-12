FULL TEXT: Martin Amidu's take on E-levy cake, Barker-Vomawor's arrest, Prof Atuguba's speech

General News of Saturday, 12 March 2022

Former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu has released a new epistle in which he tackles some issues of national interest.



Among the issues, Martin Amidu touched on were the arrests of #FixTheCountry campaigner, Oliver Barker-Vomawor and the New Patriotic Party’s Abronye DC.



In the case of Oliver, Amidu accused ‘the executive’ of perpetuating an illegality with its decision to arrest Oliver and hold him behind bars for more than 48 hours.



On Abronye DC who is the Bono Regional chairman of the NPP, Martin Amidu said he committed the crime of ‘misprision treason’.



He also wondered why Abronye was granted bail but Oliver is still languishing in police cells despite attempts by his lawyers to have him released.



Professor Atuguba’s supposed coup comments were also discussed by Martin Amidu who admitted to having difficulties with aspects of his speech.



He is however firm in his conviction that the comments by the Dean of the University of Ghana Law School does not amount to treason.



