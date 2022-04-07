FULL TEXT: Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia speaks on E-Levy, fuel price increases at TESCON conference

General News of Thursday, 7 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana's Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has delivered an address on the state of the economy at the National Tertiary Students Confederacy (TESCON) Training and Orientation Conference at Kasoa in the Central Region.



The much-anticipated address by the vice president saw the Head of the Economic Management Team of Ghana speak on a number of issues including the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy), fuel prices, and effects of the novel Coronavirus, among others.



The First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, and her compatriot, the wife of the vice president, Samira Bawumia, were also in attendance.



Here is a full text of his address:



