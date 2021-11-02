FULL TEXT: Bawumia's address on digital economy

General News of Tuesday, 2 November 2021

The Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has delivered an address on the government's digitalization drive.



The Vice President in his speech highlighted the challenges the Akufo-Addo government face when it first took over the reigns of the country.



He then enumerated some digital interventions implemented by the Akufo-Addo government.



He also forecasted into the future where he listed some digital innovations he government intends to embark on.



