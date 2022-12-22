FULL LIST: Winners of Youth edition of GhanaWeb Excellence Awards

General News of Thursday, 22 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The youth edition of the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards was held on Wednesday, December 21, 2022.



The ceremony which was done virtually saw some Ghanaian youth being recognized for distinguishing themselves in their respective fields.



Arsenal and Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey was named the recipient of the Youth Excellence in Sports award for his impressive performances for Arsenal and the Black Stars.



Thomas Partey spent most of his career with Atlético Madrid, making over 150 competitive appearances. A full Ghana international since 2016, he represented the nation at two Africa Cup of Nations tournaments.



Born in Krobo Odumase, Thomas was a product of local Odometah FC's youth ranks. He signed a contract with Atlético Madrid in 2011 and was subsequently moved to the reserves a year later.



In the Youth Excellence in Music, Dance, and Drama category, comedian Clemento Suarez was given the honor for distinguishing himself in his field.



Clemento Suarez started his professional career in 2011 by doing unpaid work. He later decided to become a professional comedian. Clemento has worked with creative directors such as Latif Abubakar, and has featured in the Ghanaian TV series Kejetia vs Makola.



He co-hosted the third edition of the 3Music Awards with O. B. Amponsah which was the first virtual award concert organized in Ghana during lock-down period because of COVID-19.



For being a leading voice advocacy for all issues relative to women, media personality, Berla Mundi was winner of the Youth Excellence in Women Advocacy.



Below is the full list of Award winners



GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in the Diaspora



MAAME DE-HEER



GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Music. Drama and Dance



CLEMENTO SUAREZ



GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Women Advocacy



BERLA MUNDI



GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Agriculture



MORRIS ADDAI



GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Sports



THOMAS TEYE PARTEY



GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Visual Arts



Philip David Ofori



GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Peace and Diplomacy



RICHARD ASUMAH



GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Fashion MAVIS NELSON



GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Education



DR AMA OPOKU-AGYEMAN



GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Health



DR. DAVID TETTEH



GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Information Technology



PRINCE OWUSU



GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Innovation



FREDERICK ABILA



GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Science and Engineering LOIS DAMPTEY



GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Media and Communication



Michael Agyapong Agyapa



GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Entrepreneurship



JORGE APPIAH



GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Leadership



Emily Jemima Nyarko



GhanaWeb Excellence Youth Organization Award



PRIME TIME



EKOW BLANKSON MARKETING GIANT AWARD



Cynthia Ofori-Dwumfuo



