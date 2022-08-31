FULL LIST: All the judges named in AG’s report, model of cars bought and how much they paid

General News of Wednesday, 31 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some 19 judges of Ghana’s superior courts have been cited by the Auditor-General in his 2021 report submitted to parliament for purchasing state vehicles through irregular processes.



Citing Regulation 158 of the Public Financial Management Regulations, 2019 (L.I. 2378), the report indicated that the purchases of vehicles were done without approval from the Minister of Finance.



The said regulation 158 provides that the Principal Spending Officer of a covered entity shall obtain the prior written approval of the Minister for the transfer, exchange, sale, donation, contribution-in-kind, trust, and any other disposal of any vehicles of the covered entity.



It further indicates that any such disposal, lease, and other action referred to in Sub-regulation 1 that is made without the written approval of the Minister, is void.

The A-G however indicated in his report that the vehicles were auctioned by the Service for GHC1,023,507.96.





Below is the list of judges and cars purchased from the least to the highest:



Name Car model Amount paid



H/L Thomas Ofedie Toyota Corolla Saloon GM 6826-13 GHC 7,509.00

H/L Justice Asmah K. Asiedu Toyota Corolla Saloon GN 4997-13 GHC 8,399.00

H/W Charles Y. Boateng Toyota Corolla Saloon GM 8311-13 GHC 9,090.00

Robert Cudjoe Toyota Corolla Saloon GM 9231-13 GHC 12,687.00

H/L Justice Jacob B. Boon Toyota Avensis GM 517-15 GHC 13,100.00



The rest are



H/L Justice N. S. Gbadegbe Toyota Avalon Saloon GR 2777-14 GHC 27,570.90

H/L Justice Julius Ansah Toyota Avalon Saloon GT 2774-14 GHC 40,920.06

H/L Justice Yaw Appau Toyota Avalon saloon GT 2945-14 GHC 48,632.00

H/L Justice Yaw Appau Toyota Land Cruiser 200 (v8) GR 6590-17 GHC 56,606.00

H/L Justice F. G. Korbieh Toyota Land Cruiser GR 8132-17 GHC 57,975.00

H/L Justice E. K. Mensah Toyota Fortuner-SUV GT 30-18 GHC 59,000.00

H/L Justice Nathaniel Osam Toyota Fortuner SUV GT 49-18 GHC 60,445.00



H/L Justice N. S. Gbadegbe Toyota Land Cruiser GR 4158-17 GHC 67,047.00

H/L Justice Lawrence L Mensah Toyota Land Cruiser GR 1902-17 GHC 67,192.00

H/L Justice Julius Ansah Toyota Land Cruiser GR 4128-17 GHC 75,643.00

H/L Justice Jennifer A Tagoe Toyota Fortuner-SUV GT 75-18 GHC 87,887.00

H/L Barbara W. Acquah Toyota FortunerStation Wagon GN 57-18 GHC 92,914.00

H/L Elizabeth Ankumah Toyota Fortuner-SUV GT 39-18 107 GHC 107,271.00

H/L Justice N. C. Agbevor Toyota Land Cruiser GT 796-19 123 GHC 123,620.00



You can also watch the latest episode of People & Places here:



TWI NEWS

WA