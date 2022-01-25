FSL donates medical supplies to Ghana Police Hospital

General News of Tuesday, 25 January 2022

Source: GNA

Fidelity Securities Limited, a subsidiary of Fidelity Bank Ghana Limited, has donated medical supplies to the Paediatrics Department of the Ghana Police Hospital, in Accra.



A statement issued by Fidelity Securities Limited, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the supplies, comprised: a CPAP machine, perfusor, X-Ray viewer, pulse oximeter, digital thermometer, paediatric ambubag, industrial nebulizing machine, oxygen concentrator (5L) and oxygen flow meter.



They would assist in providing healthcare delivery to children at the unit.



Presenting the items to the Ghana Police Hospital, Mr Edward Opare-Donkor, a Board Member of Fidelity Securities Limited, said, "Fidelity Securities Limited is more than grateful to be able to fulfill our civic duty by helping to save the lives of children across the country who visit the facility."



"Indeed, we are committed towards supporting the Government in the delivery of the best healthcare to the people of Ghana."



Mr Opare-Donkor said this was just the beginning of Fidelity Securities Limited’s relationship with the Ghana Police Hospital.



He encouraged the Hospital to continue with their selfless sacrifice to the nation.



Receiving the items on behalf of the Ghana Police Hospital, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Dr Ebenezer Ewusi-Emmim, Medical Director of the Ghana Police Hospital, said: "We appreciate Fidelity Securities Limited for supporting us with these valuable medical supplies at this very critical time."



"We will put these supplies to good use as we encourage them and other corporate institutions to continue to support us in delivering first-class health services to the people of this country.”



Fidelity Securities Limited’s support to the Ghana Police Hospital is a demonstration of its commitment towards the general well-being of Ghanaians, through its social impact initiatives.



Fidelity Securities Limited (FSL) is the Asset Management Subsidiary of Fidelity Bank Ghana Limited.



Licensed and regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission, Ghana, and the National Pensions Regulatory Authority, FSL is in good standing with both regulators and other stakeholders.



FSL’s core objective is to empower their clients with financial freedom by undertaking well-researched investments on their behalf.



Having operated for 15 years, prides itself with understanding the Ghanaian investment landscape, saying it had a proven track record for building sustainable investment portfolios, which created financial stability over time.



FSL manages institutional funds - pensions, provident funds, and endowments among others - collective investments schemes and individual wealth portfolios.



Fidelity Securities was adjudged the Investment Fund Manager of the Year for the second consecutive time and the Pension Fund Manager of the Year at the 2019 Ghana Accountancy and Finance Awards.