FOSDA condemns Ejura killings

Regional News of Monday, 5 July 2021

Source: GNA

The Foundation for Security and Development in Africa (FOSDA), a non-governmental organisation with a focus on youth development, has condemned the Ejura killings and called for transparent and independent investigations.



A statement issued by Mrs Theodora W. Anti, the Programmes Manager, FOSDA, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the Foundation condemned the brutal killing of two young men; Murtala Mohammed, 25 and Abdul Nasir Yussif 25, in Ejura in the Ashanti Region, who met their untimely death during a demonstration to demand justice over the murder of Ibrahim Mohammed, alias, Kaaka, a social media activist.



It said the reported conduct of the security forces leading to the death of the two young men was highly unprofessional and breached national and international laws, conventions and protocols on policing and crowd management.



"We find it unacceptable and illogical that unarmed protesters will be fired at with live ammunition," it said.



"The situation questions the kind of training and discipline the security forces are taken through and the resultant products."



The statement noted that it was crucial that such wrong against humanity was thoroughly investigated and punitive measures taken against all those found guilty.



It said FOSDA was calling on the three-member Committee of Inquiry, led by Justice of the Court of Appeal, Justice George Kingsley Koomson, to work independently and transparently to get to the root of the matter.







"We also call on the President of the Republic and Government to ensure that the report of the Committee of Inquiry is treated with all the seriousness it deserves to ensure that justice is served to all victims of this unfortunate event and needed reforms carried out," it said.



The statement said the Foundation was urging all to take cue and lessons from the Nigerian SARS and other violent protests and refrain from activities and actions that could escalate the unrest in the community and the nation.



"As a Foundation, we call on citizens to support the work of the 3-member committee to unravel the causes and find lasting solutions to these killings and disturbances," it said.



"It is our wish that the outcome of the Committee’s work be treated with utmost urgency to bring finality to this unrest.



"Again, our security and governance architecture must learn to tolerate the fundamental human rights of these protestants.



"We once again, express our deepest sympathy to the families of the deceased and wish those who have sustained gun wounds speedy recovery," the statement said.



