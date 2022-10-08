FOSDA commends Otumfuo’ move to resolve Bawku conflict

General News of Saturday, 8 October 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Foundation for Security Development in Africa (FOSDA) has commended the move by the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to help resolve the protracted Bawku conflict between the Mamprusis and the Kusasis in the Upper East region.



According to FOSDA, the move by the Asantehene is refreshing and laudable, especially considering the current wave of violence across the West African Sub-region.



“FOSDA has been advocating the establishment of a committee of Eminent Chiefs to mediate the protracted Bawku conflict, learning from the success of the Dagbon case which was led by the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II. We believe that such a move is very likely to bring much-needed peace to the people of Bawku given the failure of the judicial system to settle the issues.



“The Bawku conflict has pre-dated Ghana’s struggle for independence and has been intertwined with issues of politics, ethnicity, land and chieftaincy for more than 65 years. In 2021, there was a renewed clash among the parties in an attempt by the Mamprusis to observe the final funeral rite of the late Tampuri Alhaji Adams Zangbeogo which led to loss of innocent lives and property,” the Executive Director for FOSDA, Theodora W. Anit explained in a statement.



She continued: “Besides, it is significant to note that several bodies have attempted to resolve the matter including government commissions, Traditional Authorities, Civil Society Organization (CSOs) and the Supreme Court Ruling of April 2003 still remains the most remarkable attempt to bring finality to the conflict.”



Mrs. Anti further said various researches have proven that conflict prone areas are fertile grounds for violent extremist and terrorist attack.



“The geographical location of Bawku as a border town to Burkina Faso in the North of Ghana makes the current situation in Bawku very worrying and risky for the whole country.



“FOSDA commends Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II for taking up this herculean task to find lasting peace for the people of Bawku, to save lives and bring about sustainable development.



“FOSDA calls for the support of the Government and citizens to support this initiative and urges all interested parties to approach the mediation process in utmost good faith with the hope of coming out with an amicable resolution.”