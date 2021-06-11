FLASHBACK: Your incompetence has increased coronavirus cases - Minority jabs govt

General News of Friday, 11 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

On June 11, 2020, the ranking member for the parliamentary select committee of health Kwabena Mintah Akandoh said the incompetencies of the New Patriotic Party caused the increase in the Coronavirus cases in the country.



This comes on the back of several approaches suggested to the government which it didn’t adhere to.



Read the full story below



The Ranking member for Select committee on Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has expressed displeasure in the government for the "poor handling of coronavirus cases”.



Expressing his views to the media in parliament, the MP for Juaboso opined that the government has left Ghanaians to their faith.



He said the failure of the government to heed expert advice has escalated our cases with all the 16 regions recording cases.



He consistently cautioned and advised the government against the approach it was using in dealing with the outbreak but because it was politically blinded, they failed to listen.



He warned our cases will explode and put our health facilities in the country in a crisis, situation.



He added that the persistent increase in the COVID-19 infections in the country is evidence to the minority’s position that the NPP government is not handling the management of this pandemic properly.



He referenced a report from the medical director of the Ga East Treatment Center stating the hospital has begun to receive many symptomatic patients as compared to the initial asymptomatic cases.



He stressed the need for more testing and admonished the government to provide the needed resources and logistics to help deal with the outbreak.



”I will call on the government to listen to expert advice, desist from playing politics with the coronavirus. We need to allocate more resources to managing the outbreak. There are people who have not been paid their allowances. The testing has ceased and if we don’t take care, we will be in a crisis, situation. Public education especially in our local communities has stopped.