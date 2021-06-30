FLASHBACK: 'You’re becoming the worse president ever' – A-Plus blasts Nana Addo

General News of Wednesday, 30 June 2021

Social commentator, Kwame A-Plus has accused President Akufo-Addo of becoming the worst president ever in Ghana.



His comment was in reaction to President Akufo-Addo’s statement that only 'greedy criminals are sabotaging his government'.



Read the full story originally published on August 20, 2019 below.



Controversial musician and a member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame A-Plus has taken to his Facebook page to lambast President Akufo-Addo saying he is “becoming the worse president ever” ruled Ghana.



A Plus in the post sighted by Awake News was reacting to news headlines which sought to suggest that President Akufo-Addo said “Greedy criminals” are “sabotaging” his government.



“Our farmers have embraced the programme of Planting for Food and Jobs. It began with two hundred thousand farmers. Today, it is almost one million in two and half years to show the enthusiasm of our farmers for this programme and it’s all of us, our money which is inside this programme, not just the farmer, people sitting in offices in Accra are contributing, those sitting in offices in Navrongo are contributing. It’s not just the farmers. And then we have a handful of greedy people, a handful of greedy criminals and they will use our money and smuggle our things to Burkina Faso.” – President Akufo-Addo is quoted to have said this during his recent visit to the Navrongo Chief in the Upper East Region.



But these words should have been welcomed as the President’s admonition that his some know his know are “criminals” sabotaging his government rather incurred the wrath of one of the men who seriously campaigned to get him elected.



“If I said this those stupid 20 Ghana screenshot taking NPP fool soldiers would have called me traitor, bitter because I lost a contract and so on. Ok the president is also a traitor then.” – the visibly angry A-Plus said.



“When I told him that his people were corrupt he went to Koforidua and said I was accusing them wrongly. He rather sacked Dr. Anyah for trying hard to save Korle Bu. What was Dr. Anyah’s crime? They say he was 65 years so had to leave. But Nana re-assigned Kwame Owusu the air condition man who is older than methuselah’s grandfather as board chairman.”



“You people had a plan before taking power. All of you. Today I have to give it to you yourself Nana Addo. You have disappointed yourself and us!!! Very shameful!!! Very very. You are becoming the worse president ever. I wasted my time on you people. Very bad people pretending as Christian’s who want to build a church for God.”



Read his full post:



If I said this those stupid 20 Ghana screenshot taking NPP fool soldiers would have called me traitor, bitter because I lost a contract and so on. Ok the president is also a traitor then. When I told him that his people were corrupt he went to Koforidua and said I was accusing them wrongly. He rather sacked Dr. Anyah for trying hard to save Korle Bu. What was Dr. Anyah’s crime? They say he was 65 years so had to leave. But Nana re-assigned Kwame Owusu the air condition man who is older than methuselah’s grandfather as board chairman.



Nana, nobody is sabotaging you. You sabotaged yourself. Which good president will sack a CEO who does not take salary or allowances, did not accept official car, residence or driver, uses his own money to buy drugs and beds for the hospital, uses his own money to fix oxygen plants which had broken down for 3 years, did not accept even fuel?



You people had a plan before taking power. All of you. Today I have to give it to you yourself Nana Addo. You have disappointed yourself and us!!! Very shameful!!! Very very. You are becoming the worse president ever. I wasted my time on you people. Very bad people pretending as Christian’s who want to build a church for God. Just as God told David not to build the church because he had blood on his hands you guys are not clean to build a cathedral for God. Stop it!!!! Now you see greedy criminals?