FLASHBACK: Yaw Dabo has abandoned his son for 5 years - Baby mama alleges

General News of Thursday, 14 April 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
A woman who claims to have been impregnated by Kumawood actor, Yaw Dabo in 2019 came out to pressure the actor to take responsibility for his son.
Meanwhile, Akua Adom as she claims to be called detailed her relationship with the actor led to pregnancy but when she informed the actor about it he told her that life was hard and told her to keep the pregnancy a secret.
Read the full story originally published on April 11, 2017.
Baby Mama of popular midget Kumawood actor, Yaw Dabo has come public with Yaw Dabo’s son to demand the actor to live up to his responsibilities as the father of the young boy he has neglected for years.
In an exclusive video obtained by Ghpage TV, the baby mama of Yaw Dabo, Akua Adom claims when she got pregnant for Yaw Dabo, he informed her things were not going on well smoothly at the time so she should not mention his name as the man responsible for the pregnancy and she obeyed.
But for the past 5 years, Yaw Dabo has refused to take care of the responsibilities of the boy. From what the Akua Adom says, Yaw Dabo has not even set his own boy before.
The Baby mama claims she has now been seeing Yaw Dabo on TV and from all indications, things are good for him so he should come and take care of his son.
Akua Adom added that she does not want Yaw Dabo to come and marry her or bring her money but he should just come and take care of his son as a responsible father. Interestingly, the young boy who was introduced as Yaw Dabo’s son can easily pass as Yaw Dabo’s twin.
He resembles Yaw Dabo in every way imaginable. For about 3 years now, the midget actor, Yaw Dabo has grown to become one of the favourite actors in the movie industry of Ghana.
His small size coupled with his funny character makes him stand out whenever he is in a movie or in a public place. As to why he has neglected his boy all these years, Yaw Dabo is yet to explain.