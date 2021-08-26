FLASHBACK: When Gabby Otchere-Darko was accosted in New York in 2017

General News of Thursday, 26 August 2021
In September 2017, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, a leading member of the New Patriotic Party was aggressively interrupted by a group of Ghanaians in New York.
He however took a jovial view to the incident posting a tweet suggesting that he has indeed been through a lot - at the time.
“Gabby abre” he tweeted after the video went viral on social media.
Gabby was attending the United Nations General Assembly in his private capacity, it also turned out to be the first session for the then new president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who had won the 2016 presidential election in December 2016.
Some of the accusations by Gabby's aggressors was that he was corrupt and that anyone seeking to see him in Ghana had to pay $20,000.
In a social media post, journalist manasseh Azure Awuni confirmed that Gabby was in the United States in his private capacity and had personally funded his trip.
After Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, was aggressively interrupted by a group of protesting Ghanaians in New York, Thursday, the leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has reacted suggesting that he has indeed been through a lot.
“Gabby abre” he tweeted after reports were rife that he had been heckled.
A video which was circulated on social media, Thursday, shows the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Citi FM, Samuel Attah-Mensah (Sammens) and Mr. Otchere-Darko being heckled as they walked the streets of New York by some Ghanaians.
While Sammens was heckled for allegedly travelling to the USA on taxpayer’s money as a member of government’s delegation, Mr. Otchere-Darko was accused of taking various sums of money from individuals who wish to have discussions with the president at the Flagstaff House.
In the process, Sammens was heard retorting that he bought his own ticket and was in US as a media person. Mr. Otchere-Darko however kept quiet, smiled and walked to his destination.
