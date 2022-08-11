FLASHBACK: We won't save anything as a country with Ofori-Atta as our finance minister - Akandoh

General News of Thursday, 11 August 2022

In August 2021, the opposition Member of Parliament for Juaboso, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, predicted that Ghana's financial accounts would run dry if the Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, was kept in office.



The MP, who was calling for the dismissal of Ken Ofori-Atta, was reacting to the Sputnik V scandal, which sparked calls for the dismissal of some ministers, including the minister for health.



Member of Parliament for Juaboso constituency, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has said the country's purse will be empty if Ken Ofori-Atta remains the finance minister.



In Akandoh's view, the finance minister is equally liable for the Sputnik V brouhaha as he (Ken Ofori-Atta) did not do due diligence before releasing funds for the procurement of Russian vaccines.



The Ranking Member on the Health Committee in Parliament made these claims on CitiNews' Eye Witness programme monitored by GhanaWeb.



He said, “For me, based on where I sit, if we leave the public purse in the hands of the minister responsible for finance, we will not save anything as a country.”



Mintah Akandoh said calls for the finance minister to resign is a step in the right direction.



The health minister, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, has in recent times been under intense pressure to resign after making some errors in the procurement process of the Sputnik V vaccines.



The minister failed to secure approval from the board of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA) as required by Sections 40 and 41 of Act 663, before executing the international agreements.



Meanwhile, Ken Ofori-Atta has been asked by the nine-member bi-partisan ad hoc committee of parliament probing the procurement deal of the controversial Sputnik V vaccine to recover the total amount of US$2,850,000 spent on the procurement of the Russian-made vaccine.



