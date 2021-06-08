FLASHBACK: Unemployment ‘dangerous for Ghana’ - Akufo-Addo

General News of Tuesday, 8 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• President Akufo-Addo said unemployment is not helpful to the country's economy



• He said the government is expanding the economy to cater for the menace



• He also indicated that they are on track to fulfilling their promises to the people



In this flashback news, the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, explained that the menace of unemployment in the country poses danger for the country.



He explained that it is the reason he is determined to expand the economy so as to provide jobs for people.



“The biggest single issue before our people and all is what we need to do to raise our economy again because in doing that, that is when we can tackle the big problem in our country, the lack of jobs for the young people of Ghana,” the president said.



“It is the stark reality that the vast majority of our youth are not in gainful employment. That is an extremely dangerous development for our country and there is a need urgently to do something about it,” he said during an interaction with Ghanaians living in Zambia as part of his three-day tour of that country.”



Read the full story below. It was first published on June 27, 2017, on GhanaWeb.com:



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has highlighted the importance of expanding Ghana’s economy to create gainful employment for citizens, especially the youth.



Mr Akufo-Addo said the challenge of high unemployment needed to be addressed head on and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) was focused on tackling the problem.



“The biggest single issue before our people and all is what we need to do to raise our economy again because in doing that, that is when we can tackle the big problem in our country, the lack of jobs for the young people of Ghana,” the president said.



“It is the stark reality that the vast majority of our youth are not in gainful employment. That is an extremely dangerous development for our country and there is a need urgently to do something about it,” he said during an interaction with Ghanaians living in Zambia as part of his three-day tour of that country.”



He said the only way to tackle that is when the “economy grows and prospers”, adding: “That is our focus.”



Meanwhile, Mr Akufo-Addo has pointed out that government is on course to fulfil the pledges it made to Ghanaians in its 2016 manifesto.



He said he was committed “to fulfilling the pledges I made to the Ghanaian people in the run-up to the 2016 election, and, thereby, put the country onto the path of progress and prosperity”.