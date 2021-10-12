FLASHBACK: Two pastors fight for preaching space in trotro

General News of Tuesday, 12 October 2021

It would have been expected that of all the people with the highest forms of tolerance, pastors or preachers would fall within that bracket but that did not seem the case in 2018 when two of them met in a public transport.



In this 2018 story, these two pastors fought for the spot on who should preach in the trotro, with neither the driver of the vehicle or the onlooking passengers making any attempt to separate them.



There was a state of pandemonium in a commercial vehicle (Trotro) as two Ghanaian pastors were seen fighting for space to preach.



Normally, pastors in Ghana are seen in Trotros preaching to passengers for which they later request money as offertory; something that is seen as a norm.



Not sure if the money aspect caused the two pastors to preach in the same vehicle but in the video circulating widely on social media, the two men of God were seen preaching simultaneously when the bus was en route to its destination.



One pastor dressed in a white shirt tried to overshadow the other pastor in an African print wear by speaking louder but it seems he didn’t get the desire attention he wanted.



Interestingly, not even the driver not the passengers tried to resolve the matter. They seemed unperturbed by pastors’ act and no one could actually hear what they were saying.



The video has received a huge backlash from the general public because they believe the act by the pastors was unprofessional and uncalled for.



