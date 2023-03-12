FLASHBACK: The under-celebrated woman Hannah Kudjoe who qualifies as a ‘shadow founder’ of Ghana

General News of Sunday, 12 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

As Ghanaians marks its independence in the month of March, GhanaWeb sheds light on one remarkable yet under-appreciated woman whose contribution to the independence struggle cannot be overlooked.



Ghana’s political history from the 1940s to the 50s cannot be said without the mention of Hannah Esi Badu Kudjoe, known widely as Hannah Kudjoe.



From a humble beginning as a dressmaker in Tarkwa, Hannah Kudjoe grew to be one of the most powerful women in Ghana and one of Nkrumah’s trusted lieutenants.



Born in Busua (Western Region) in 1918, Hannah Kudjoe who was the youngest of ten children of Mr and Mrs John Peter Dadson grew to marry a mining magnate by the name JC Kudjoe.



Her political career commenced when she pitched camp with her brother EK Dadson following a divorce. EK Dadson was a known and renowned activist at the United Gold Coast Convention.



Read the full story here which was originally published on August 4, 2022 by www.ghanaweb.com