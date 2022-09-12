FLASHBACK: Rev. Owusu Bempah, junior pastors storm Agradaa’s residence

General News of Monday, 12 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

On September 2021, Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah and some Junior Pastors of popular Pastor Owusu Bempah are reported to have stormed the residence of Evangelist Oduro Kwarteng known popularly as Nana Agradaa.



This is a follow-up on threats made by the Junior Pastors in a Facebook live stream.



The Junior Pastors stormed the house of the repented fetish priestess because they claim she had threatened to pounce on their “Papa” wherever she meets him.



To them, it’s imperative that they storm her residence and “show her pepper” for disrespecting their father Owusu Bempah.



From videos available on social media, the young men have stormed the residence of Nana Agradaa but the Police have intervened to prevent any form of attack.



Nana Agradaa is heard in the video inviting the men to her house to cause destruction so she can use it against them in the court of law but the Police seem to have prevented any of such and has been speaking to the Owusu Bempah’s men for over an hour.



Read the full story originally published on September 10, 2021, on Ghanaweb



Background



It could be remembered that some Junior Pastors of Owusu Bempah had threatened whiles brandishing their guns of an attack on Nana Agradaa.



The two Junior Pastors whose names are not readily known said they will retaliate an attack on one of their colleagues and also make Agradaa pay for insulting their “Papa”.



