FLASHBACK: President Akufo-Addo will be in my African Cabinet - Prof. Lumumba

In 2020, a renowned Kenyan pan-Africanist, Prof. Patrick Lumumba, gave President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo a lot of plaudits for what he said was the president's leadership qualities.



He made this known while sharing his list of African leaders with exemplary qualities.



Find below the full original story as first published by GhanaWeb on Wednesday, August 12, 2020:/b>



Renowned Kenyan pan-Africanist, Professor Patrick Loch Otieno Lumumba, has acknowledged the leadership qualities of President Akufo-Addo by saying the Ghanaian president will make his list of exclusive African leaders.



Speaking to Kweku Sakyi Addo in an exclusive interview on Assase Radio's Sunday Night Live, the renowned Kenyan orator named the creme de la creme of visionary African leaders in what would be his cabinet for an African government.



Despite being in office for less than four years, Ghana's President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was named by the fierce critic of African leadership in his exclusive list.



"President Akufo-Addo will make my list," said Lumumba as he named his African Cabinet, which included other contemporary African leaders such as Rwanda's President Paul Kagame, Prime Minister of Ethiopia Abiy Ahmed, President of Namibia, Hage Geingob, President of Botswana, Mokgweetsi Masisi, President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa; President of Malawi Lazarus Chakwera, President of Senegal, Macky Sall and the President of Tanzania, John Magufuli.



Interestingly, Prof. Lumumba reluctantly added his country’s President Uhuru Kenyatta when asked by the host if he would add his country's president.



Prof. Lumumba said for the sake of patriotism, he will "reluctantly" add his country's President.



Apart from the list of outstanding current African leaders, Prof. Lumumba also named an exclusive list of pioneer and former African leaders which featured two ex-Ghanaian leaders, founding president Dr. Kwame Nkrumah and Jerry John Rawlings.



For Rawlings, he said despite "the many other things," Rawlings did something good which warrants a place in his team.



African icons such as Nelson Mandela, Jomo Kenyata, Julius Nyerere, and others were also acknowledged.



The interview was conducted via telephone from Prof. Lumumba's base in Kenya.



