FLASHBACK: Pastors' wives, female pastors come for buttocks, hips enhancement – Obengfo

General News of Thursday, 4 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

During his case in court in 2019, the Director of the Advanced Body sculpt Centre popularly known as Obengfo Hospital, Dr. Dominic Obeng-Andoh, revealed that his clientele involve wives of some renowned pastors.



He also said female pastors also come to his outfit.



“There are people from all sectors of life who come to me for my services. Some are wives of doctors, politicians, pastors and pastors’ wives; church members [and] all kinds of people; even some media people also come to the hospital,” he said.



Read the full original story as first published on GhanaWeb and sourced from classfmonline.com on Thursday, October 18, 2018, here:



Dr. Dominic Obeng-Andoh, the Director of the Advanced Body sculpt Centre popularly known as Obengfo Hospital, has revealed that his clientele includes wives of some renowned Ghanaian pastors as well as female pastors.



Apart from that category of people, Dr. Obeng-Andoh said he performs liposuction and body contouring procedures for celebrities, businesswomen, public figures and expatriates who travel all the way from their countries of origin to Ghana, purposefully for his body sculpting services.



In an interview on ‘Ayekoo Ayekoo’ on Accra100.5FM on Thursday, 18 October 2018, Dr Obeng-Andoh said: “There are people from all sectors of life who come to me for my services. Some are wives of doctors, politicians, pastors and pastors’ wives; church members [and] all kinds of people; even some media people also come to the hospital”.



He revealed that some expatriates also patronise his services as well as Ghanaians in the diaspora, who have heard about his exploits.



Dr Obeng-Andoh said he mostly deals with bloated tummies, shapelessness, and obesity.



As far as he is concerned, he is providing essential services to his clients, adding that through his craft, he has helped salvaged marriages which were on the rocks due to some husbands’ loss of sexual interest in their wives, especially after childbirth.



Dr. Obeng-Andoh, together with his janitor, are facing trial in connection with the death of the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship Innovation Programme (NEIP), Stacy Offei-Darko.



Ms. Offei-Darko died while on admission at the Obengfo Hospital on 21 May 2018 after undergoing a surgery allegedly performed by Dr. Obeng-Andoh.



Dr Obeng-Andoh has been granted bail.



