FLASHBACK: Otumfuo Osei Tutu II vows to retrieve all lands, properties belonging to Asanteman

General News of Saturday, 4 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

An old video of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has emerged online, where the King is heard declaring a war on all who are in possession of lands belonging to the monarchy.



Speaking at an event, the Asantehene said that one of such groups of persons, is the Convention Peoples Party (CPP), who took over their lands during the time of the country’s first president, Kwame Nkrumah.



It is unclear how much land he was talking about, but the Otumfuo made one thing clear: he gave his word to his kinsmen that he would retrieve all possessions of the kingdom from wherever they are.



“The Whiteman came for them but returned them. Nananom, when I came, I said in truth that wherever my properties are, I would make sure to retrieve them. My ancestors would stand behind me in retrieving all that is mine.



“In 1958, when Osagyefo Kwame Nkrumah was the president… it was then that Kwame Nkrumah said that for every one-mile radius, any building that had the Asantehene’s name on it, they should come for the documents from me. They came here for all the documents from my house and it is those lands that have benefitted the Lands Department today… To date, it is in the possession of the state. Governments have come and gone and I keep talking with them.



“I started from President Rawlings’ tenure, I followed up to President Kufuor’s era… all that I heard is that is that I was using them for politics but I don’t use my money to do politics; they should just give my property to me,” he said.



Watch the Asantehene speak about it below:



