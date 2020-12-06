General News of Sunday, 6 December 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

FLASHBACK: Nii Lante Vanderpuye dances to Shatta Wale's 'Kai Kai' at NDC final campaign

play videoMember of Parliament for Odododiodio, Nii Lante Vanderpuye

Exactly 4 years ago, Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye topped trends on social media during the final day of campaigning for all political parties prior to the 2016 elections.



He caught the attention of social media users with his dancing skills at the NDC's final rally. The day was packed with programs, speeches, performances, and dances.



The Member of Parliament for Odododiodio, Nii Lante Vanderpuye, did not fail party enthusiasts on this day when he mounted the rally podium to exhibit his dance moves to dancehall musician, Shatta Wale’s, ‘Kai Kai’ hit song.



Fast forward to 2020, the MP for Ododiodio is trending again on social media platforms and major online media platforms.



However, this time around, he's trending because President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo mistakenly campaigned for him instead of the NPP’s parliamentary candidate of the area, Nii Lante Bannerman.



“In Odododiodio, if you are voting for me, then you are also voting for Nii Lante Vanderpuye”, the president said as he held the hand of Nii Lante Bannerman.



Having been notified that he had caused a blunder, President Akufo-Addo quickly mentioned Nii Lante Bannerman's name. Amid laughter, he apologized and urged the people to pick Bannerman over Vanderpuye.



“I didn’t speak well at all. I have made a mistake. What am I going to do with Nii Lante Vanderpuye? I meant Nii Lante Bannerman and I want you all to vote him," Nana Akufo-Addo said as the crowd cheered and applauded.



President’s gaffe could be due to the similarity in the names of both candidates.



Watch the two videos below:









Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.