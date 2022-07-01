FLASHBACK: NDC vows to unseat 'dishonourable' Kennedy Agyapong

Politics of Friday, 1 July 2022

Exactly six years ago, the then Central Regional Chairman of the NDC, Allotey Jacobs, vowed to end Kennedy Agyapong’s reign as Member of Parliament for Assin Central.



It was in the lead up to the 2016 elections and Allotey who was key figure in the governing party told Kasapa FM that the loud-mouthed politician is not fit to lead his people as an MP.



“I’m determined to destool him as the MP for Assin Central and I’ve him on my radar that once in our political life he has to exit parliament.” Allotey Jacobs told Kasapa 102.5 Friday, Juley 2016.



Interestingly, not only did Kennedy Agyapong retain his seat but his popularity within NPP has soared in the last four years.



Allotey Jacobs, on the other hand, has gone from a regional chairman to an estranged member of the NDC.



He is now on an indefinite suspension.



