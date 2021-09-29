FLASHBACK: 'NDC chopped all the meat and left us with bones' – Dr Bawumia jabs

Politics of Wednesday, 29 September 2021

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, in 2020 revealed that the New Patriotic Party led by President Akufo-Addo had to build Ghana's economy from scratch due to the incompetence of the NDC administration.



He alleged that former President John Dramani Mahama and his appointees embezzled and mismanaged state funds.



Addressing members of the NPP at the inauguration ceremony of ‘Aspirants Unite for Nana’, he said: “John Mahama managed our [Ghana] economy with incompetence. He was very incompetent at managing the economy and it is a fact. They chopped all the meat and left us with bones. He has also proven not to have credibility. He’s a man of no credibility and no vision.”



Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has said the main opposition party left little to nothing for the ruling political party, New Patriotic Party (NPP) to help govern the nation.



He called out the National Democratic Congress and its flagbearer, John Mahama, describing the former government as incompetent and inconsistent in the management of the economy during their tenure.



Dr Bawumia was speaking at an inauguration ceremony of ‘Aspirants Unite for Nana’ a group for defeated Parliamentary aspirants of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



This is, however, not the first time the NPP has proclaimed the flagbearer of the NDC “incompetent” as President Akufo-Addo in similar fashion recently said the former president has over a period proved to be inconsistent and therefore is a flip flop with no credibility.



President Akufo-Addo earlier in August this year also described John Dramani Mahama as one that presided over what he calls the worst statistics of Ghana’s economic history.



Speaking on Ashanti region-based Wontumi TV on Saturday, August 1, President Akufo-Addo said; “This is the man who presided over the worst statistics in the economic history of our country, who also picked an economy and oil company and then sunk it into a 3.4 percent rate of growth”



“Virtually, every single indices of his management of the economy was the worst performance over the last 30 years in Ghanaian history and so when they speak of my failure I’m not so concerned because it really does not bother my mind and I have to be honest with you about it,” President Akufo-Addo told the host of the show in Kumasi.