FLASHBACK: NAM 1 now selling phones and fridges for survival - Blakk Rasta

Radio presenter, Blakk Raster in August 2020 revealed that the owner of MenzGold, Nana Appiah Mensah, has ventured into the sale of “phones and fridges” following the collapse of his business.



According to a report by MyNewsGh.com, the radio presenter argued that NAM1 should be permitted to engage in any business just like any citizen in the country.



“He should be left to do his business because people in debt also do business. Now when you come there, you will realize that he sells phones and fridges and many different things so when you come there, you will see seven different departments,” said Blakk Rasta in an interview on Happy FM.



Radio personality, Blakk Rasta has revealed that the Chief Executive Officer(CEO) of defunct gold dealership firm, Menzgold Nana Appiah Mensah alias NAM 1 has started to put his life on track again by selling phones and engaging in other businesses.



“Music has given Shatta Wale money so if Nana Appiah Mensah wants to sign an artiste and thinks that will give him money, he should be left to do his business because people in debt also do business. Now when you come there, you will realize that he sells phones and fridges and many different things so when you come there you will see seven different departments,” he disclosed.



According to him in an interview monitored by MyNewsGh.com, is working very hard to ensure that he gets back onto his feet and will come back stronger because he’s a strong man.



“He started paying people that is why the place is too quiet. Almost every two months he pays people their monies. That is why the place is now a bit quiet. I wish that it would have been faster a little bit. My happiest moment will be when everyone is paid their monies,” Blakk Rasta added.



He said he believes Nana Appiah Mensah was moving too fast hence his fall from Grace.



“He has always said that he has no Presidential ambitions but I think he was moving too fast. Young man, how old is NAM 1, thirty-something. I’m older than NAM1 almost fifteen years so he’s my kid brother but God blessed him to get something small and when he got the money as a young man the exuberance pushed him so he was sharing money, driving the cars and throwing money, he thought he could solve the problems in Ghana in just one day.”