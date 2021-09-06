FLASHBACK: My wife is not a ‘burden’ so I have peace of mind to rule this country – Akufo-Addo

General News of Monday, 6 September 2021

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in 2020 gave his wife, First Lady Rebecca Naa Okaikor Akufo-Addo, props for giving him room to remain focused as leader of Ghana.



In an interview with pro-New Patriotic Party radio station Oman FM, the president described his wife as understanding and supportive of his political career.



According to the president, his wife is no burden but rather ensures his peace of mind to rule.



Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says he is very ‘relaxed’ with no marital issues to cause him any distractions in achieving his goals as the president of Ghana.



He said all thanks to his wife, First Lady, Rebecca Naa Okaikor Akufo-Addo, for being “understanding” and “supportive” over the years.



Speaking in an exclusive interview with Madina based Oman FM and monitored by Peacefmonline.com, President Akufo Addo light-heartedly indicated that his wife gives him the “peace of mind” he needs to govern excellently when asked by the host how his wife was faring.



“Oh, Rebecca is not a burden, she doesn’t worry me so I have my peace of mind to rule this country. You can’t rule a country with a destructive mind,” he said amidst smiles.