FLASHBACK: My husband wasn’t put in the bucket of a pickup – Matilda Amissah-Arthur clarifies

Following news reportage that former Vice President of the Republic, Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur was put in the bucket of a pickup to seek medical care after he collapsed at the gym, his wife, Matilda Amissah-Arthur on October 21, 2019, came out to clear the air on the said issue.



Debunking the reports, she explained that her dying husband was rather transported to the 37 Military Hospital in a cabin pickup vehicle where he laid at the backseat with the company of a health professional.



She continued that the action taken was based on an advice from a senior military officer who was at the scene.



The wife of the late Vice President of Ghana, Paa Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur, has debunked rumours that her late husband was transported in the bucket of a pickup truck to 37 Military Hospital when he collapsed at the Airforce Gym sometime last year.



According to Mrs Matilda Amissah-Arthur, her late husband was about finishing his regular training at the gym when he collapsed on the cross-trainer.



“On Friday 29th June, 2018, we got to the Airforce gym at 4.30 am, he did his exercises… we were almost through, he went on the cross-trainer being the last exercise that he [was to] do and then he collapsed,” she narrated to David Ampofo on ‘Time With David’.



She said one Dr Naa Tagoe who is a member of the gym and works at Ridge Hospital rushed and resuscitated him, checked his pulse everything and said: “We should go to 37 Military Hospital.”



She added that a Senior Military Officer who was also at the gym advised that transporting the late Vice President in his Mercedes Benz wasn’t advisable, so he offered his double cabin pickup.



“We went in a Benz, so the doctor and this officer said if we put him at the back of the Benz its so short that we have to cramp him so I have a pickup; a double cabin pickup, let’s put him on the second seat of the double cabin and let the doctor sit with him and I go with somebody else,” she said.



Mrs Amissah-Arthur noted that on their way from the Airforce gym to the hospital, the late Vice President had been resuscitated. When they got to the hospital, she indicated that he was first admitted at the emergency ward where his vital signs were checked before being moved to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).



Mrs Amissah-Arthur stated that when the doctors broke the news of her husband's death to her, she quickly requested for a post-mortem report because they first told her everything was alright with the late Vice President, “so I was very surprised at what had happened”.



“My husband was a stickler for health… he does six months check-up, he didn’t have diabetes or pressure so I wanted to know… but really he wasn’t put in a bucket of a pickup,” she stressed.



