FLASHBACK: Ministry of Finance holds Kenkey Party to celebrate Ghana's IMF-ECF programme

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In March 2019, the Ministry of Finance held a Kenkey and wakye party to mark the end of f the IMF-ECF programme and the appreciation of the Cedis.



The event was also to mark the successful Eurobond.



The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, during the celebration was captured eating what looked like local staple Waakye in traditional leaves that usually go with it.



Barely three years later, the president has authorized the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta to commence formal engagements with the International Monetary Fund.



Read the full story below text



There was a kenkey party at the inner court of the Ministry of Finance on Friday to celebrate what has been tagged Ghana’s “hat-trick”.



On a banner sighted by 3news.com, the party is said to have been held to mark the successful Eurobond, the completion of the IMF-ECF programme and the appreciation of the Cedi.



The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, was spotted in the photos eating what looked like local staple Waakye in traditional leaves that usually go with it.



But most of the staff were seen eating kenkey.



Google apologized for displaying wrong cedi exchange rate – Finance Ministry



The Ministry of Finance says Google has apologized for displaying a wrong exchange rate for the Ghanaian cedi.



Google’s currency converter widget last Friday displayed an erroneous exchange rate for the cedi pegging it at over 22 cedis to a dollar when the actual rate was about four times less.



The Finance Ministry said Google’s Head of Public Policy & Government Relations, West and Francophone Africa, Titi Akinsanmi in a letter to the Finance Minister and the Governor of the Bank of Ghana admitted that the quoted exchange rate was an error which was due to a “minor glitch” but was “quickly fixed.”



The Finance Ministry stated that, Titi Akinsanmi in the letter said Google always aim to provide accurate and useful information to its visitors but may encounter temporary challenges that result in situations such as the one experienced last week.



“We always aim to provide people with the most relevant, useful information to help them to make the right decisions. But sometimes there are temporary issues that can cause people to have undesired experiences, like the one this past Friday. This was regrettable,” said Mrs Akinsanmi.



Many Ghanaians who identified the figure as an anomaly took on Google in various social media commentaries over the glitch.



Although the country’s currency had performed poorly in the past week, the amount quoted by Google was outrageous and left many in disbelief.



Ghana’s West African neighbour, Nigeria was also recently affected by the glitch.



The Naira, according to Google was trading at twice the expected amount against its major trading currencies.



Pakistan’s Rupee suffered a similar fate in January 2019.



