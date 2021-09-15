FLASHBACK: Mind your language – Peace Chairman to politicians

Politics of Wednesday, 15 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Chairman of the National Peace Council, Reverend Emmanuel Asante, in September 2019, urged politicians to be mindful of what they say in public.



He explained that the words they say could incite violence among the Ghanaian populace.



“All I am saying to politicians is that, mind your language. You have every right to canvas your position (what you intend doing) and nobody is going to stop you from doing that but don’t attack personalities. Mind your language, just market what you think you have and allow Ghanaians to think. If they think you are the best, they will choose you,” Rev Emmanuel Asante said.



Rev. Asante also emphasized the value of peace, adding that the development of our country depends on our ability to coexist peacefully. According to him, a conflict mapping exercise organized by the council in collaboration with the University of Cape Coast, proved that every region in Ghana is challenged by numerous conflicts, which threatens the peace of our country.



Chairman of the Peace Council then took the opportunity to commend the President’s efforts at resolving conflict issues in the country, precisely the Northern region of Ghana.



The Deputy Minister of Interior, Henry Quartey, on his part, described peace as a global basic need that should be enjoyed by all.



“Peace is a global basic need that should be enjoyed by all, it is in this regard that the government (President Akufo Addo) has been relentless in the fight towards the achievement of sustainable peace. This government has unwavering commitment to ensuring that people are able to carry out their daily activities in a very conducive atmosphere.”



In a solidarity message, the UNDP Resident Coordinator, Sylvia Lopez-Ekra, reiterated the efforts being put in by the United Nations to ensure peace in several parts of the world. She stated that the UN is proud of Ghana’s achievement in ensuring peace.



“The United Nations is indeed proud of Ghana for this achievement and remains committed to working with its partners, such as the National Peace Council, the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice and the security services to uphold this credentials,” she said.



Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye, graced the occasion as Chairman. He cautioned politicians to do away with hate speech. He also added that Ghanaians must be law abiding and let the law apply in every instance.



He added that, parliament is examining an Electoral Offenses Act that will serve as a framework to take care of all the “mischief, misdeeds, the trickery” as well as other things that encourage electoral violence in one form or the other.



The global theme for this year’s International Day of Peace is “Climate Action for Peace”. Climate emergency across the world threatens our lives, security and livelihood. According to the United Nations, “natural disasters displace three times as many people as conflicts, forcing millions of individuals to leave their homes and seek for safety elsewhere.”



The National Peace Council, with support from the UNDP, marked this year’s International Day of Peace at the University of Ghana School of Law.



The day is celebrated worldwide on September 21, to remind all humanity to commit to peace above all differences and to contribute to building a Culture of Peace.



The National Peace Council has been mandated to strengthen capacities for conflict prevention, management, resolution and sustainable peace in the country. The council also facilitates the amicable resolution of conflict through mediation, to ensure conflict resolution and peace building.



The Global Peace Index by Economic and Peace Institute 2019 rated Ghana as the most peaceful country in the West African sub region. Ghana is considered as the beacon of peace having successfully held seven peaceful general elections. The country will be heading to the polls come 2020.