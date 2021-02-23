General News of Tuesday, 23 February 2021

FLASHBACK: Metro TV presenter Ignatius denies sodomy allegations

Ignatius Annor is a journalist

In December 2013, then Metro TV presenter Ignatius Annor denied ever having anal sex with a young graduate.



Eight years on, the TV personality says he is gay.



Below is the story as reported by peacefmonline.com in 2013.



Snippet of information received indicates that a Broadcast journalist at Metropolitan Television (Metro TV), Ignatius Annor has been embroiled in a sodomy scandal.



Per a secret recording, a young graduate alleges that the news anchor lured him into having anal sex with him at his Banana Inn residence on Tuesday, December 3.



According to Mingle, as he is known on “Instagram” , the Metro TV News presenter has been following him on the social media network where they exchanged contacts with the hope that he (Ignatius) will assist him get a job in the media.



In a recorded phone conversation with Ohenenana Kwame Amo of “Ekwanso Dwodwo’s ‘Akekakeka’s’” fame on OKAY FM, Mingle disclosed that the TV Presenter invited him to his Banana Inn residence with the promise to assist him get a job in the media and also an amount of money to help him have a stable life as a young graduate from the University of Ghana.



With his desperation to make a living, Mingle agreed to have an affair with the silky-voice Metro TV Presenter – but after the young man had finished his part of the deal, Ignatius failed to honour his part of the agreement by giving him (Mingle) Ghc10 as against the intended amount.



“…he was giving me pressure to come to his place and talk about something; when I got there he asked me to play with his manhood. Initially, I didn’t want to do it but he asked me not to be afraid and promised to give me money and a job…so I played and sucked his manhood till he ejaculated. After ejaculation, he failed to honour his part of the deal and gave me Ghc10 cedis and moved into his Black Nissan Altima with registration number 775-13, with the excuse that he has no money at that particular moment. I told him we did not agree on this amount and so if he hears anything outside, he should not blame me,” he stressed.



Reacting to the sodomy scandal on OKAY FM on Wednesday December 4, Ignatius Annor who was very furious refuted the allegation; averring that he does not know the young man and as matter of fact does not stay at Banana Inn.



He added that he had no time and was not ready to settle for such frivolous behavior of some people; thus his focus has to do with his work and not on someone who wants to ride on his name to fame.



“I don’t understand, who is that?… Honestly, honestly this is one thing I don’t have time for, I don’t know who this person is to be frank with you, I do not live in Banana Inn,I live at Teshie so I guess it’s a mix up somewhere. Yes I’m Ignatius of Metro TV and that’s what is it, I don’t know why somebody would want to capitalize on my fame to whatever it is but sorry I don’t know who this person is,” he told Ohenenana Kwame Amo on Okay FM.