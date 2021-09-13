FLASHBACK: Manasseh Azure Awuni commends Kenpong for show of humility

General News of Monday, 13 September 2021

Celebrated media practitioner, Manasseh Azure Awuni, has commended Chief Executive Officer, (CEO) of Kenpong Group of Companies, Kennedy Agyapong, for his overarching respect for President Akufo-Addo.



Commenting on a picture of the business mogul, who is affectionately called Kenpong, practically kneeling down to greet the president at a funeral, Manasseh said the gesture depicted a "genuine respect" for President Akufo-Addo.



In a Facebook post, Manasseh said Kenpong's action deserves immense praise and commendation - as it stems from Ghana's social and cultural values.



"The photograph tells the story of genuine RESPECT, one of the most cherished values in the Ghanaian culture. In Ghana, we have come to associate respect with age," Manasseh's post read.



He, then advised the youth to also show respect to the elderly.



"I think the young should respect the old, I'm also a firm believer that the old should always work to EARN that respect. The young should be respected if only they deserve to be respected. If respect is given on a silver platter, if we respect people merely because of their age and position, the other virtues that build up a man or woman to deserve respect will be discarded," he stressed.



I have just read a story on myjoyonline about Nana Akufo-Addo mourning with Kenpong, and this photograph in the story struck me.





NOTE: Yaanom, please, I'm not in any way suggesting that Nana doesn't deserve the respect. I'm writing generally about respect, which the photograph illustrates. I find the photograph touching.



