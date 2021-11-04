FLASHBACK: Mahama cries over incompetent tag

General News of Thursday, 4 November 2021

In 2018, it was reported that the former president, John Dramani Mahama, was sulking over the 'incompetent' tag that had been thrown at him by the current vice president, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



“It is sad to note that after nearly halfway through the four-year term of the government of which Dr. Bawumia is the Vice President, he still lacks the presence of mind to appreciate the distinction between his role as Vice President and that of his propagandist running mate days on campaign platforms,” he said in a statement.



The former president was in Tatale in the Northern Region on a comeback campaign trail when he made this statement.



Former President John Dramani Mahama is sulking over the apparent jab aimed at him on Monday by Vice President Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



His office released a statement yesterday complaining bitterly about why the Vice President called him ‘incompetent one’ and said any attack will not go unanswered.



Bizarrely, it was Mr. Mahama who started it all when he ridiculed the Vice President saying that he was good at lecturing during opposition but was struggling to manage the economy as Vice President.



In fact, the former President was in Tatale in the Northern Region on a comeback campaign trail last week portraying a negative picture of the Vice President to opposition NDC supporters but when Dr. Bawumia hit back he said it was ‘needless.’



The statement from the former President’s office said “the Office of the Vice President was brought into disrepute in a viral video in which Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, whilst pretending to perform official duties, descended to his lowest to call former President John Dramani Mahama names.”



“It is sad to note that after nearly halfway through the four-year term of the government of which Dr. Bawumia is the Vice President, he still lacks the presence of mind to appreciate the distinction between his role as Vice President and that of his propagandist running mate days on campaign platforms.”



The statement said “whilst reminding Dr. Bawumia that any needless and unprovoked attack on former President Mahama on any day will not go unanswered, we wish to remind him that the Office of the Vice President is conducted with grace, decency and maturity, not reckless and unrestrained talk.”



The former President’s office further said ‘we wish to draw Dr. Bawumia’s attention to the fact that whilst he is busily majoring in minors and taking to cheap and unsophisticated politics, the manifesto promises of the New Patriotic Party for which Ghanaians voted for them have yet to be fulfilled.”



Without any data the statement claimed “The One District, One Factory is in limbo; there is no sign of One Village, One Dam; the One District, One warehouse promise has proven to be a sham; the one million dollars per constituency per year promise is in two years arrears for all 275 constituencies.”



According to the statement, “the promise to make Accra the cleanest city in Africa has produced the most embarrassing spectacle of filth under Bawumia’s watch; the dollar and petroleum prices have spiraled out of control; teacher trainee allowances have not been paid,” adding “allowances for student nurses are in arrears; one hot meal, free egg and a bar of chocolate a day for public primary school pupils have turned out to be a hoax; and the NPP government remains clueless about how to fulfill many other promises that it made.”



“It is shocking that Vice President Bawumia who has become the butt of all jokes in the country for his inability to match his performance on the job and the management of the economy with his numerous propagandist lectures in opposition, has the temerity to call former President John Dramani Mahama names.”



The statement indicated “Mr. Mahama and his government have a solid record of investment in education, energy, roads, healthcare and aviation infrastructure, among others and we can understand both the frustration and desperation of Dr. Bawumia and his NPP following the rousing reception which has greeted Mr. Mahama’s campaign tours in the regions.



It said the Vice President’s continuous silence on the suspension of the headmaster of Tempane Senior High School exposes him not only to ridicule but also solidifies his “unenviable record as an unprincipled politician,” claiming “this is because no one has visited senior high schools to dabble in partisan politics more than Dr. Bawumia.”



Bawumia Reminder



Dr. Bawumia only reminded Ghanaians that leaving the management of the economy in the hands of Mr. Mahama and his NDC once again will be a dangerous thing to do.



“I hear the incompetent one says he wants to come back, he wants to come and do more damage, as if he didn’t do enough damage; well, we’re waiting for him! We’re waiting for him! We’re waiting for him! Oh my God!” Dr. Bawumia made the remark at a training programme for Metropolitan and Municipal District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) in Accra.



