FLASHBACK: Mahama can’t develop Ghana in 100 years - Akufo-Addo

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer Nana Akufo-Addo has taken a swipe at President John Mahama, saying he cannot even develop Ghana even in 100 years.



Speaking in Sege in the Greater Accra region, Nana Addo noted the Mahama-led administration has mismanaged the economy and must not be retained.



The polls, slated for December 7, pits the New Patriotic Party flagbearer against incumbent President Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



The duo are facing off for the second time after the 2012 elections which was resolved in the Supreme Court.



“If you give Mahama’s government 100 years they can’t do the job,” the former foreign affairs minister told the people of Sege and Ningo during his tour.



Akufo-Addo promised to set up a salt and vegetable factory in Sege “as part of measures to create jobs.”



He also pledged to build a sea defense wall to “protect lives and properties” if he comes to power.



Akufo-Addo is on a four-day campaign tour of the Greater Accra region.