FLASHBACK: Looking at the economy, I won’t add any more kids – Sam George

Politics of Thursday, 20 January 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo-Prampram Sam Nartey George 2 years ago, disclosed that he did not intend to father more than the three children he currently has.



The young politician and the wife welcomed their third child six weeks ago, disclosed to Ama Mason in an interview monitored by MyNewsGh.com that seals the number of children.



“I am married to one wife, I brought three kids…two boys and a girl. I welcomed the girl six weeks ago so she is the latest addition and hopefully she is the last”, he revealed.



According to him, no one would want to have more kids considering the world’s economy amidst the challenges it is grappling with.



“Given the world’s economy you don’t want to have too many kids”, he stressed.



Sam George in August last year it would be recalled, celebrated the ninth anniversary of his marriage with Vera with whom they now have three kids.



In a post celebrating his partner, he said “It’s been 9 years on this lifelong journey we decided to take together. 9 wonderful years. We’ve had our moments, our laughs, our fights,” he wrote.



“We’ve had it all. And sure I do enjoy every single moment of it. Thanks for standing by my side. Two sides of the same coin. Even in grayscale, our love radiates in full colour.



“Let’s storm through the next 9 and the next 9 after that and the next. To my wife who is a woman, Happy anniversary Babes.”