FLASHBACK: Kojo Tsikata cross examines Chris Asher over 1982 judges murder at NRC

General News of Saturday, 20 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The death has been announced of a former Head of National Security and Foreign Affairs of the Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC), Kojo Tsikata.



The man, who was known as one of Ghana’s "greatest Intelligence & Counter-intelligence minds ever," as according to the Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, was also involved in a number of controversies



Even as GhanaWeb marks his death, a video has emerged of the late Kojo Tsikata cross-examining Chris Asher during the National Reconciliation Commission hearings of 2002.



The erudite journalist, lawyer and ardent critique of military adventurism in Ghana was cross-examined by Kojo Tsikata at the NRC that was set up to help reconcile the people of Ghana by finding out the truth about past human rights abuses and helping those who were hurt by the abuses to deal with their pain and to move on with their lives.



Watch the video below:



