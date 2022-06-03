FLASHBACK: June 3 disaster is the darkest day in the history of Accra – Akufo-Addo

General News of Friday, 3 June 2022

He was in opposition when the fire and flood disaster of 2015 happened but like most people concerned about the levels of destruction and loss of lives caused by it, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo also made some public comments on the incident.



Describing the day as the darkest day in the city's history, he called for an examination of what led to the disaster.



“The first thing to do is to deal with the loss and tragedy and then later examine what happened to see if it’s a failure of our laws or its enforcement. Let’s see how it happened and what we have to do in future so it never happens,” he said.



In total, there were over 150 people confirmed dead from the disaster, with many more injured.



