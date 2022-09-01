FLASHBACK: Jubilee House now breeding ground for criminals – Sammy Gyamfi alleges

General News of Thursday, 1 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Read the full story originally published on Ghanaweb.com on August 31,2021



The National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has launched a scathing attack on the Presidency, saying it has become a breeding ground for “sophisticated thieves”.



He said all manner of stealing appears to be going on at the seat of government, the Jubilee House.



“They steal fertilizer, they steal excavators, they steal oil, they steal everything.”



He stated these on Monday, August 30 when he addressed journalists in Accra to respond to the stiff challenge mounted by the General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, following former president John Dramani Mahama’s allegations of corruption against the current government.



Sammy Gyamfi said Mr. Mahama “echoed the sentiments of the vast majority of Ghanaians who feel scandalized by the unbridled corruption and plain thievery that has become the hallmark of the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia NPP government.”



“The alarming case of corruption under this government is such that Ghanaians cannot wait to exact act accountability by voting out the NPP after their eight-year tenure in 2024.”



It was on the back of this that he said the Presidency has lost its credibility as a result of “criminal” activities of the presidential staff.



“Never in the history of Ghana have we had such sophisticated thieves at the Presidency and in government,” he stressed.



“No wonder the presidency has today become a breeding ground for criminals under their watch.”



‘Breaking the 8′



On the recent mantra of the NPP to “break the eight”, that is to win the 2024 elections, Sammy Gyamfi said it is only a ploy by the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia government who need that win “to help them perpetuate this regime of corruption, naked thievery, ostentation, and impunity”.



He said if the mandate of the government is renewed in 2024, the public purse will be further subjected to abuse.



