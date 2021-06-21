FLASHBACK: ‘Is Ghana worth dying for?’ – Atta Mills’ brother asks government over ‘filthy’ Asomdwee Park

General News of Monday, 21 June 2021

Lately, a number of issues have revived conversations on whether or not people should go all out for the country.



In 2019, a younger brother of the late president, John Evans Atta Mills, Samuel Atta Mills, had cause to also complain and question this assertion.



To him, the sorry state of his late brother's final resting place, a pale shadow of its hitherto beautiful nature, gives him room to be so questioning.



“I don’t know those who are saying they are our family members [and speaking for us]. We the Atta Mills family has not come out to say anything [in connection with the resting place of Prof. Mils]. If somebody is saying something, that does not mean we are saying that.



“The truth is, the state of the Asomdwee park is disgusting. There were National Security operatives in charge of the place. They [the government] brought goose and ostriches to the park and made it lovely but today, it’s sad to see the place where a former president was buried being taken over by marijuana smokers and prostitutes,” he added.



He continued, “People pay money to go and watch the graves of former presidents in America. In Germany, there is a similar place called Heroes Park but over here we have left the place to rot…Is this nation worth dying for?”



He wondered why the state has neglected the resting place of Prof. Mills after he served the nation for many years, and asked the government to tidy up the place, since it can serve as a tourist site and generate revenue for for the country.