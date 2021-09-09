FLASHBACK: If losing elections made me bitter, those who lost presidential elections must be extremely bitter - Anyidoho

Politics of Thursday, 9 September 2021

Former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Koku Anyidoho, in September 2020 dismissed assertions that he was habouring sentiments against his party for losing in an internal election in 2018.



Mr Anyidoho and the NDC leadership begun having a frosty relationship when he lost his bid to unseat Johnson Asiedu Nketia as the General Secretary.



However, contrary to the perception borne out of his criticism of the party, Mr Anyidoho in an interview with Okay FM shot down claims that he was bitter over his defeat.



In certain instances, Anyidoho has passed comments which seek to praise the NPP administration, particularly Nana Akufo-Addo.



Anyidoho’s ‘interesting’ take on national issues have been attributed to the defeat he suffered at the hands of Asiedu Nketiah.



But in an interview with Okay FM, Anyidoho said he is not bitter and has moved on from that defeat.



He subtly jabbed the NDC with the statement that “if the logic is that losing elections makes one bitter, then those who lose presidential elections woefully must be very bitter in this country”.



He added that “I served as a deputy general secretary in the interest of the party. People say I’m bitter because I lost congress, I’m not bitter”.



Anyidoho also confirmed that he was betrayed by his competitor who had earlier agreed not to compete in the elections.



“The gentleman’s agreement I had with the person is that he wouldn’t contest again. So, if we reach an agreement and you change your mind and want me to step down, I won’t do it because you don’t control my destiny. My destiny is in the hands of God so you can’t tell me that I should wait so that when you are tired then you endorse me, I don’t need your endorsement. The only endorsement I need is from God”.