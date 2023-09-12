FLASHBACK: I will be happy to be the Chief Justice – Lawyer Kwame Gyan

General News of Tuesday, 12 September 2023

It has emerged that the lead legal representative of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) in the ongoing hearing on investigations into a leaked audio tape on the IGP, Kwame Gyan, once expressed his openness on the prospect of becoming the Chief Justice of Ghana.



In a 2017 report carried by GhanaWeb, the senior lawyer had argued that the selection for who occupies the head of the judiciary has nothing to do with whether the individual is a judge or not.



Having resurfaced during the hearing of parliament's ad hoc committee, Kwame Gyan is this time representing IGP Dampare before the 7-member committee tasked to investigate the leaked tape.



Read the full details and the story which was first published by ahortoonline.com and then by GhanaWeb on Thursday, May 11, 2017, below:



A law lecturer with the Ghana law school, Lawyer Kwame Gyan schooled listeners on Ahotor FM’s Morning Show ‘Oman yi mu Nsem’ with Emmanuel Quashie (Hitman).



According to Lawyer Kwame Gyan the selection of the Chief Justice has nothing to do with whether the individual is a judge or not.



According to him the only criteria for the selection is a good standing in the field of law as an astute Lawyer and a nobel personality in the society without fault.



He praised the current Chief Justice, Justice Georgina Theodora Wood for her work as the first female chief justice and her immense work during her tenure.



Lawyer Kwame, stated that he as an astute lawyer for 27 years he will be happy if he is called to be the chief justice, because he is more than qualified.



He stated that some people’s perception of the chief justice being a judge is misplaced.



Lawyer believes that the role of a chief justice is very important as he or she plays the role as the head of state in the absence of the president, vice president and the speaker of parliament so in the selection a lot of consideration and other factors are considered.



When asked if political affiliation plays a role in the selection, lawyer Gyan stated that the president will not “consciously put a biting ant on his bed when going to sleep”



Although there is no politicization in the selection of the chief justice the president has the sole prerogative to appoint any Lawyer with a good standing in consultation with the council of state.



On the removal of the chief justice, Lawyer Gyan stated that the Chief justice can not be remove from office but only on grounds of contempt and regrettably disrepute to the office he or she holds, therefore the need of deeper consultation in the selection.



He further stated that the current supreme court judges that have been named, Justice Jones Dotse, Justice Sophia Akuffo, Justice Anin Yeboah and other justices named are all qualified and competent to hold this high office.



In an advice to the public, lawyer Gyan stated that all are to accept and embrace the selection of the presidents nomination.







