FLASHBACK: I regret accusing Mahama falsely - NAPO

The Minister of Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, apologized to the former president, John Dramani Mahama over some accusations he made of the latter in the past.



The minister had accused the former president of busing people to the Independence Square in 2017 to come and fake a fainting scene during the placements for students into senior high schools.



Read the full original story as first published by GhanaWeb but sourced from rainbowradioonline.com on Friday, February 12, 2021, here:



Former Education Minister and now Minister-designate for Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has retracted and apologized to former President John Dramani Mahama for accusing him of busing people to the Independence Square in 2017, to come and fake a fainting scene during the placements for students into senior high schools.



According to him, he regrets making the comments since he had no evidence to prove them.



Mr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh went viral for his comments on students and parents who collapsed at the Black Star Square in 2017.



He claimed on Asempa FM that former President John Mahama bused people to Independence Square to cause chaos during the exercise and fake collapsing to give the ruling government a bad name.