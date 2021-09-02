FLASHBACK: I owe God, Ghana duty to bring back NDC – Mahama

Politics of Thursday, 2 September 2021

Former president, John Dramani Mahama, in 2018 announced plans to contest the 2020 presidential elections under the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Mr Mahama in his address to officially announce his interest in contesting the NDC flagbearership position pledged to right all the wrongs when elected as president in the December 7 polls.



"I have prayed diligently about the task ahead and I believe I owe a duty to God, and my country, to take our great party back into government to right the wrongs of the past and to put an end to the cries of the people under the current dispensation," he said.



Former President John Mahama has, in a short video, said he has prayed about his comeback, adding that he owes God and the good people of Ghana, a duty to bring the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) back into power in the 2020 elections.



Mr Mahama, through Mr Daniel Ohene Agyekum, former Ambassador to the United States, presented his official letter of intent to run for the flag bearer slot of the NDC at the party’s Adabraka headquarter.



In coming to this firm decision, I have pondered deeply and soberly on the socio-economic and political landscape of our country today vis-à-vis the clear path we have started to build, aimed at positioning Ghana as a true middle-income country by modernising our dilapidated social and economic infrastructure and gradually inculcating in the Ghanaian, a sense of patriotism, self-belief and commitment to a one-Ghana agendum.



I have taken into consideration, the groundswell of support, the never-ending calls and encouragement from a large section of our party elders, members of our party, supporters and Ghanaians, from diverse backgrounds.



I have prayed diligently about the task ahead and I believe I owe a duty to God, and my country, to take our great party back into government to right the wrongs of the past and to put an end to the cries of the people under the current dispensation.



The 2020 election presents our party, the NDC with a great opportunity to offer yet again, visionary leadership driven by a commitment to create opportunities for all our people, not just a few.



Our collective victory in 2020 will end the increasing hardships, expand the base of our economy, create more sustainable jobs, ensure shared prosperity for all and pursue good governance including peace, unity and security.



As a servant-leader, I have listened with deep respect to the elders of our party, to members of our party, and Ghanaians from all walks of life, and I am honoured to avail myself of truthful, transparent, selfless, unifying and dedicated service to the NDC and above all, to the good people of Ghana.