FLASHBACK: I’m naturally fair - Owusu Bempah denies bleaching

General News of Friday, 3 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Leader of the Glorious Word Power Ministry International, Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah, in 2018 denied bleaching his skin.



The preacher explained that he has always been fair in complexion right from infancy.



“You can be a white person, but sometimes because you don’t take care of your skin, you look dark. But now thankfully, there are creams that will show your natural colour,” he said in an interview on Kofi TV.



Read the full story originally published on September 11, 2018, on Ghanaweb



Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah Leader of the Glorious Word Power Ministry International has said he is a naturally fair person and allegations that he bleached have no basis.



The Man of God has dared his critics to go and ask his mates from Kumasi AMASS and his football mates if he Owusu Bempah was a dark person.



He said even if was bleaching he wasn’t one to shy away from that truth, but insisted he doesn’t bleach.



In the same interview, he said the General Overseer of the Royal House Chapel, Rev. Sam Korankye Ankrah cannot accuse anyone of bleaching because he has been bleaching using injection and swallowing of pills.



He said also accused Korankye Ankrah of seeking to destroy ‘the prophetic anointing’ of God and he will resist.



“Korankye Ankrah doesn’t know how to preach. I am daring him to come to the stadium and meet me for a preaching competition.”



On womanizing, Rev Owusu Bempah said Korankye Ankrah loves women and has been sleeping around.



“I won’t encourage pastors to be sleeping around with women but remove the speck in your eye before you try to remove that of others,” he said.



Rev Owusu Bempah accused Sam Korankye Ankrah of cheating on his wife with several women.



“Sam Korankye Ankrah is accusing someone of being a false prophet because he slept with someone’s wife. Does he think we don’t know about the numerous women he sleeps with?”



Asked if he was making this accusation just to get back at Rev Korankye Ankrah, Rev Owusu Bempah said, “I know all I’m talking about. He can dare me so we go to court, and I’ll show you all his girlfriends”.