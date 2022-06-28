You are here: HomeNews2022 06 28Article 1570838

General News of Tuesday, 28 June 2022

FLASHBACK: I had over US$1 million in my ADB account whiles in university – Kennedy Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong, MP for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong, MP for Assin Central

In June 2020, Lawmaker, Kennedy Agyapong, shared his success story on how a made he became a rich man through hard work and honesty.

Agyapong said he enrolled in the university at age 33 and that was purposeful because he was hoping for a role in the government of the then-New Patriotic Party flagbearer, Professor Albert Adu Boahen.

“Even when I was at Fordham University, I had over 1 million dollars in my account at Agric Bank in Ghana here, and my business (was growing),” he told the congregation which comprised largely of students.

Read full story below

Read the full story originally published on June 28, 2021

