FLASHBACK: I am not in politics to put money in my pocket - Akufo-Addo

Ahead of the 2016 general election in the country, the then-presidential aspirant, Nana Addo Danwka Akufo-Addo, said he is not coming into politics to put Ghanaian taxpayers’ money into his pocket.



In a Twitter post at the time, he was calling on Ghanaians to vote for a change in government against the then president, John Dramani Mahama.



However, after winning in 2016, President Akufo-Addo's government has been fraught with allegations of corruption and mismanagement in various instances.



Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa for instance has raised concerns about the use of luxurious jets by the President at the expense of Ghanaian taxpayers. Concerns have also been raised about the construction of a National Cathedral and an alleged Will of the late Forest Commission Boss, Sir John which also raised controversies.



President Akufo-Addo in a tweet in August 2016 said, “I am not in politics to put money in my pocket. That is not why I am in politics. #AriseForChange”



I am not in politics to put money in my pocket. That is not why I am in politics. #AriseForChange — Nana Akufo-Addo (@NAkufoAddo) August 12, 2016

