FLASHBACK: How NPP supporters scrambled for jollof rice at party headquarters

Following the victory of the New Patriotic Party in the 2020 general elections, supporters who trooped to the party's headquarters were fed with packs of Jollof rice and meat.



On December 20, 2020, GhanaWeb lenses caught supporters of the ruling party scrambling for packs of jollof rice which were being distributed by a member of the party.



A victory party without Ghana Jollof? That certainly would have been an aberration which is why it comes as little shock that Jollof was the food of choice at the victory party of the New Patriotic Party.



Supporters who trooped to the party’s headquarters in Accra were fed with packs of jollof rice and meat.



Being fueled by the delicacy which has created an unending between the country and its neighbor Nigeria, the jubilant supporters danced and jammed to pro-NPP and Akufo-Addo songs.



The party, we understand lasted the entire night as the supporters celebrated the victory of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s victory in the 2020 presidential elections.



The ‘Four More For Nana’ campaign yielded results as Akufo-Addo polled 6,730,413, representing 51.595% of total votes cast to retain his seat as president of the country.



His rival, John Mahama of the National Democratic Congress garnered 6, 214, 889 representing 47.366% in the 8th election in the 4th Republic.



In his victory speech, President-elect Akufo-Addo thanked Ghanaians for giving him a second term and vowed to deliver on his promises.



The President-elect was also thankful to the executives of the NPP and all who played different roles in his victory.



