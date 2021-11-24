FLASHBACK: High unemployment, cause of drug abuse in Ghana - Psychologist

General News of Wednesday, 24 November 2021

Conversations around unemployment rates in the country are still a major talking point but in 2019, a psychologist, Crescensia Baarkoh, explained this adds up to the causes of drug abuses in the country.



She explained that the feeling of being unemployed and being frustrated gets many young people to abuse drugs.



She however advised against such abuses and encouraged people to keep their mental health in check.



Ms Crescensia Baarkoh, a Psychologist at Total Life Enhancement Centre Ghana (TOLEC GH), a mental health advocacy Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) operating in the Northern region, has attributed the rampant abuse of drugs among the youth to high unemployment in the country.



She noted that the frustration of highly qualified graduates not securing jobs after school and the general economic situation in the country had led to alarming rates of abuse of drugs in the country.



Ms Baarkoh said this at a school outreach programme organised by TOLEC GH to educate students of the Tamale Presbyterian Senior High School (SHS) on substance abuse and its related issues.



The programme formed part of the NGO's Mental Health Literacy and Counselling Services (MENTHALICS) project aimed at educating Senior High School (SHS) students on mental health and its related issues.



It educated the students on causes, dangers and other negative consequences of substance abuse, which is in line with the NGO's efforts at helping to combat drug misuse among students.



She expressed worry that the phenomenon was on the rise among the youth, especially students and said it threatened their health.



She cautioned them against the use of illicit and performance enhancing drugs, and said misuse and unauthorised use of drugs could have adverse effects on their health, including, mental illness.



Mr Issahaku Abdallah, a team member of TOLEC GH, encouraged the students to be advocates in response against the misuse of drugs among their peers and other youth in their communities.



He appealed to all stakeholders to join the campaign against abuse of drugs in the country to keep the youth healthy and encourage them to contribute to accelerate development.