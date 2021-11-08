FLASHBACK: Government not 'witch-hunting ACP Agordzor - Deputy Information Minister

General News of Monday, 8 November 2021

The government in 2019 denied reports that it was witch-hunting ACP Dr Benjamin Agordzor.



According to the then Deputy Minister of Information, Pius Enam Hadzide, the law should be allowed to take its course in the coup plot as the issue is of national interest.



“Our advice to the Counsel would be to refrain from attempting to draw government into the operations of the security agencies and to focus on the defence of his client and to produce evidence, if there is any, of what he claims is government’s attempt to witch hunt.



"The government denies this allegation of an attempted witch-hunting vigorously. It is not true and it is just a figment of the imagination of the learned Counsel and we will advise that he should focus on the defence of his client, abreast himself with the facts of the matter under investigation and allow the security agencies to do their work," he said.



According to the Deputy Minister of Information, politicizing the issue of coup will not serve anybody’s interest but will only make culprits escape the law.



Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' program, Deputy Minister for Information, Pius Enam Hadzide explained that the government has no interest in witch-hunting anybody for any reason.



These are issues of national interest, so we are only doing ourselves harm if the government is blamed and accused of witch-hunting ACP Dr. Benjamin Agordzor.



He said the law should be allowed to take its course to its logical conclusion.



He added that the government has no interest in the case and will remain neutral in this coup-plotting case.



"The government is committed to ensuring the safety and the security of Ghanaians," he reiterated.







ACP Dr. Benjamin Agordzor, was on Monday, November 4, 2019, taken into the custody of the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) over his alleged involvement in a supposed plot by some persons to destabilize the country.



Already, some nine persons including Dr. Frederick Yao Mac-Palm, who’s believed to be the lead mastermind, had been charged for treason felony and are standing trial.



ACP Dr. Benjamin Agordzor becomes the second top police officer to have been questioned on the matter after COP Nathan Kofi Boakye.