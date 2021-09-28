FLASHBACK: Government appointees must swear to deities - Kwaku Bonsam

General News of Tuesday, 28 September 2021

Popular Ghanaian traditional priest, Nana Kwaku Bonsam in September 2016 announced that he was going to petition the president and parliament to make some amendments to the constitution.



According to the priest, he was bent on ensuring constitutional changes that will give room for all elected and appointed government officials to invoke traditional gods before assuming office.



He was of the view that such a practice will instil fear into people from engaging in corrupt activities while occupying public office.



The dreaded Afrancho-based fetish priest, Nana Kwaku Bonsam is set to petition the President, John Mahama and Parliament of Ghana next week to amend the constitutional provision of Ghana to enable all elected and appointed government officials take a traditional oath “ntam” and curses of deity invoked on them before assuming their various position to prevent misappropriation of State funds.



Nana Kwaku Bonsam, who was speaking in an interview with Koforidua-based Kingdom FM’s Kwaku Dawuro on the Dwedwam programme, said that is the only means to safeguard the state purse.



Kwaku Bonsam believes this will instil fear in corrupt officials not to mess with State coffers.



He said politicians who steal money and mismanage State resources are left off the hook all the time in the name of Christian and Islamic religion.



“They steal our money because they swear with the Bible and Quran, so let them swear with the deity even if they are Christians or Muslims.



"The fight against corruption is not an easy one. However, it can be won with concerted efforts," he added.



According to Nana Kwaku Bonsam, he wants to make corruption and phantom election campaign promises a costly enterprise with the threat of a curse.